The Colts player Chuck Pagano says deserves the most Christmas gifts

Here’s the Colts player Chuck Pagano thinks deserves the most gifts on Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Christmas Day on Wednesday, so in the spirit of the holidays, which Colts player does former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano think deserves the most gifts this year?

Pagano said that linebacker Zaire Franklin is the most deserving this season.

Franklin leads the NFL with 151 tackles this season. He finished with seven tackles in the Colts win against the Titans on Sunday.

He has also played every defensive snap this season. Heading into the Week 16, there were only three other players that could say the same thing.

Franklin has done more than just rack up tackles. He has a career-high in interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (three). He’s also tacked on 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.

Franklin was asked on Christmas Eve what his favorite Christmas gift was.

He said his favorite present was back when he was in college.

The radio system in Franklin’s first car when he was in college was messed up. His wife, who was his girlfriend then, got him a car radio with a custom Bluetooth system. He installed it with one of his friends.

Franklin started by saying he wanted to get his “brownie points” up.

Franklin was in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve as well, wearing a Santa and Mickey Mouse inspired bucket hat.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin wears a Christmas themed hat for his media availability on Christmas Even in 2024. (WISH Photo)

Franklin and the Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, but they need to win their last two games and get some help.

Their next game is on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

