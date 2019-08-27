Ticket broker sees 37% drop in resale price for Colts games

A graphic of former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck illustrates the side of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Aug. 26, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The resale market for Indianapolis Colts tickets has taken a hit after quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement, according to one seller.

Ticket broker TickPick said in a email to News 8’s Anthony Calhoun that the average purchase price for 2019 regular season home games has dropped 37% in the wake of Luck’s Saturday night announcement after the team’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prior to the news, Colts tickets had an average purchase price of $127.96 each. That price dropped to $81.84 each for orders after Luck’s announcement. The prices do not include fees, which TickPick does not charge.

Jacoby Brissett has taken the lead role of quarterback for the team. The Colts regular season starts at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. The first home game of the regular season for the Colts will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons. The final home game will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 against the Carolina Panthers.

Related coverage