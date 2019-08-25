Tony Dungy on Luck’s retirement: ‘We have to really feel for him’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were left stunned Saturday after quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football.

Luck made the announcement during a press conference following the team’s 17-27 loss to the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The only way I see out is to no longer play football,” Luck said Saturday night. “It’s taken my joy of this game away.”

Luck battled a number of injuries during his seven seasons as Colts quarterback which led him to the decision to step away from the game of football at 29 years old.

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy spoke with News 8’s Anthony Calhoun and Charlie Clifford following the announcement.

Dungy said he was also “stunned” after the news broke.

“I was there at Colts Camp last Thursday and talked to Andrew, watched him work out and he just seemed like he was into it 100 miles an hour trying to get ready and get back going for the season,” said Dungy. “It caught me by surprise as I’m sure it did all Colts fans.”

Luck had been working to heal from a front ankle injury in recent weeks.

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain,” Luck said Saturday night. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

The decision for Luck to step away was clearly an emotional one.

“Listening to him, you can really see it and sense it,” said Dungy. “He talked about the joy of football and being out there with his teammates and going after an ultimate goal and doing it together, and obviously he loves that part of it.”

Luck’s decision to retire at the age of 29 leaves a lot of time for a possible return to football. Dungy said he would be surprised if Luck steps back on the field in the future for the NFL.

“This has to be something that has been weighing on his mind and I think somebody who is as dedicated and team-oriented as Andrew to step away, we have to really feel for him.”

Click the video for the full interview.