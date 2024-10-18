Tony Dungy shares incredible story as Dallas Clark joins Ring of Honor

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Tight end Dallas Clark #44 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy after winning the Super Bowl XLI 29-17 over the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Sunday will be special at Lucas Oil Stadium, with former Colts tight end Dallas Clark being inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor.

His head coach for seven of those seasons was Tony Dungy, who sent his congratulations to Clark.

“Dallas was a tremendous player for us, but more than that, he brought an attitude to the team,” Dungy said. “He was a hard worker. He was a great teammate and he just brought a fun spirit into that locker room that we really needed. Congratulations to Dallas. I’m so excited for you, so proud of you, and welcome to the Colts ring of honor.”

Clark won a Super Bowl ring with the Colts in 2006. But earlier in the season, in November, he got hurt against the Eagles. The team feared it was a torn ACL, but, the team doctor gave Dungy a call later that night.

“Dr. Reddick called us back later that night and said, ‘don’t put him on IR,’” Dungy said. “‘We think we can get him back. It’s not torn all the way.’ Dallas worked hard rehabbing and had one of the great runs a tight end has ever had in those 2006 playoffs.”

Clark had 317 receiving yards in four playoff games that year, including two games with over 100 receiving yards.

Clark played nine seasons in Indianapolis. He racked up 4,887 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns.

His best season was in 2009, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl and the the All-Pro team. Both of which were the only selections of his career.

He had 1,106 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns that season, his only season over 1,000 yards.

He had his season high in touchdowns in 2007, when he had 11.

Clark will be honored at halftime of the Colts game against the Dolphins on Sunday, Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

