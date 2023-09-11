What Trevor Lawrence’s message was to Anthony Richardson after Sunday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is sacked by Folorunso Fatukasi #94 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of a game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “Anthony Richardson Era” officially began on Sunday afternoon inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

But the Jacksonville Jaguars spoiled the party, beating the Indianapolis Colts 31-21.

The Colts’ rookie quarterback finished the game 24-of-37 for 223 yards. He threw for a touchdown, threw an interception, and was sacked four times.

Meanwhile, he led the Colts in rushing on Sunday with 10 carries for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.

“We didn’t win, so I didn’t do good enough,” Richardson said. “But first game, first experience, felt good just being out there with my teammates. The energy was good. We’ve just got to clean some things up, including myself, but it was fun out there just being back out there playing football.”

The quarterback on the other side of the battle on Sunday was Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, who also had a lot of hype when he entered the NFL as the first overall pick back in 2021, finished 24-of-32 for 241 yards. He also had two passing touchdowns and one interception.

After the game, Lawrence was asked about Richardson.

“Yeah, I thought he made some great plays,” Lawrence said. “Obviously being a rookie quarterback, it’s a tough spot. There’s a lot of learning that you have to do and it’s just every week, learning and getting better. The only thing I told him after the game was ‘Great game.’ He made some unbelievable plays, but just try to protect yourself. The hits add up in this league and they are a little different than in college. So I just told him to protect himself. I’m excited to watch his career unfold. I think he’s going to be a great player and obviously we’ll see him again later in the season, but that was my only message to him, really, protect yourself. It’s a long season, and I think he’s going to be a great player.”

The Colts will hope to bounce back next Sunday when they play on the road at the Houston Texans.

