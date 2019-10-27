Tune In: ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ at 11 a.m. only on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are looking to keep the number one spot in the AFC South.

The Colts will try to run this win streak to three straight Sunday against Joe Flacco’s 2-5 Broncos.

Corners Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore are both questionable. Wide receiver Parris Campbell does expect to return.

Frank Reich is full speed ahead with a healthy team after seven weeks.

“It is probably is rare. I don’t keep up with those quote on quote stats going in, you know, when you get into season, what’s amazing as a coach is just how you think,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “I mean, you really literally just think week to week and you’re just going to try and find ways to do the best you can with the guys you got. So, I feel great about the health of our team and our strength department and the trainers are doing an unbelievable job. I mean, it just seems better this year than ever before. I will admit that as well.”

