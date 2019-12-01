Tune in for ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ at 11 a.m. only on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts aren’t going anywhere through the air. That’s a bit of a change around here — a stout defense and a smash-mouth running game isn’t ever the recipe in Indy .

This year is different for many reasons. And starting Sunday, Frank Reich’s role players need to go nuts for the rest of the season.

We know who isn’t out there. But Jack Doyle is one of the healthy members of the offense left.

“Like I tell everybody he’s like one of my favorite teammates of all time,” said Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. “He’s a beast out there. He does everything for us, everything right. You know the guy that I think a lot of players on the team look up to. That’s how Jack likes to roll, you know he doesn’t want any attention, he just likes to go play football.”

