Tune in for ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ at 11 only on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wide receiver Deon Cain was signed off the Colts practice squad by the Steelers.

As this chapter ends, Jacoby Brissett’s sole focus is Jacksonville Sunday. Earlier this week, a move from Brissett at practice caught Frank Reich’s attention.

“I won’t give any names but there was a rookie coming out to practice the other day and he was on time, but he almost wasn’t on time and Jacoby (Brissett) let him know that it shouldn’t even be close,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “I mean that kind of stuff is gold. When you’ve got guys on the team who will talk like that and set the standard for how we want to do things that’s why – we said it right from the start, this guy has elite leadership capabilities.”

The Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

