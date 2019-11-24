Tune in for ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ only on WISH-TV at 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts weekend off does not silence any of the concerns around T.Y. Hilton’s injured calf.

Just 25 snaps during Thursday night’s loss to Houston and Hilton is going to show up with similar restrictions against Tennessee next week.

A win next Sunday over the Titans is far from a sure thing.

There is one piece of good news, Colts head coach Frank Reich saying there are no new injuries to report following the loss in Houston.

Hilton’s postgame in Houston was interesting. He’s not committing to anything just yet regarding Tennessee’s visit to Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I just gotta take it day by day,” said Hilton. “If I’m able to go, I go. If I can’t then I won’t.”

