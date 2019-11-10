Tune in for WISH-TV’s ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ at 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be watching along with all the fans during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Brissett’s sprained MCL springs Brian Hoyer into the starting role. Chad Kelly is the backup quarterback. Colts announced second-year wide receiver Deon Cain was free to go and he was waived Sunday.

But head coach Frank Reich is ready with Hoyer for Week 10.

“Normally he gets zero plays but he’s had some plays this week. I don’t know the exact percentage or number but he’s had a share of plays,” said Frank Reich. “We’ve gotten him some extra work after practice and certainly he’s a pro.”

The Colts will take on the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday at 4 p.m.

