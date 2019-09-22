Tune in to WISH-TV for ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts home opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are finally back home again in Indiana.

Their Lucas Oil opener will feature the 1-1 Falcons Saturday afternoon. And it will also mark the first career start for the Colts rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke.

But he’s getting the nod because the Horseshoe will be missing a huge force on their defense, with all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard out with a concussion for the weekend.

Okereke saw spot duty in the first two weeks, but will fill the middle Sunday with Anthony Walker shifting to the weak side.

Okereke had a pass deflection last week against the Titans where the Colts defense only allowed 242 yards of total offense.

Colts will need Okereke to make an immediate impact in his starting debut.

“Our linebackers played well last week. They all did well, played well, Darius (Leonard) played well,” said Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. “The few snaps that Bobby was in he looks good. He’ll obviously get some more time this week….. “

“I think the guys are just ready to get out in the home crowd, get the noise rockin’ in Lucas Oil and you know, we want to be able to bring excitement to the stadium and let the whole fan base know, you know, we’re still contenders,” said Anthony Walker, Colts linebacker. “We still have goals ahead of us, you know, winning the division, you know, getting to the Super Bowl, so we want the whole stadium rockin’ every home game.”

