Turnovers cost Colts game in pivotal loss to the Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 15: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts scrambles out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (WISH) — The Colts turned the ball over five times, including four in the second half, and lost to the Broncos, 31-13.

Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 41 yard touchdown run. The play resulted in a turnover and a touchback.

The Broncos got a defensive touchdown on a Colts trick play as well. Anthony Richardson threw a backwards pass to AD Mitchell, and Mitchell’s pass back to Richardson was caught by Nik Bonitto of the Broncos and returned 50 yards for a touchdown. That extended the Broncos lead from four points to 11 points in the fourth quarter.

This was a crucial game for the Colts in the AFC wild card race. They now fall three games behind the Broncos and remain two games behind the Chargers for the last two wild card spots in the playoffs.

The Colts next game is on Sunday, December 22 at home against the Titans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.