Turnovers plague Colts in loss to the Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Taylor Rapp #9 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Bills 30-20, their third straight loss.

Joe Flacco had four turnovers, with three interceptions and one fumble. One of his interceptions was returned for a pick six in the Colts first drive of the game.

Flacco threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts.

Jonathan Taylor rushed 21 times for 114 yards, headlined by a 58 yard rush that set up a Colts field goal. However, Taylor had just five rushes for seven yards in the second half.

Alec Pierce was the Colts leading receiver with four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Downs (seven catches, 72 yards) and rookie Adonai Mitchell (six catches, 71 yards) were not far behind.

Tyler Goodson got the Colts other touchdown on a two yard catch from Flacco.

The Colts injury-riddled offensive line had a few miscues, with Flacco being sacked four times for a total of 32 lost yards.

The Colts defense made a couple big plays, picking off Josh Allen twice. EJ Speed and Kenny Moore II got the two interceptions.

This was the first Colts game of the season that was not a one score game.

The Bills won in Indianapolis for the first time since 1998.

The Colts (4-6) will look to end their losing streak against the Jets at 1 p.m. next Sunday in New York.

This story will be updated.