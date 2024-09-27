Two Colts defensive starters ruled out with injuries

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday that the Colts will be without Kenny Moore II (hip) and Kwity Paye (quadricep) on Sunday against the Steelers.

Both Moore II and Paye have started all three games for the Colts so far this season.

Moore II has 18 tackles and .5 sacks so far this season.

Paye has recorded 1.5 sacks and 12 total tackles.

With Moore II’s injury, the Colts are now without two of their three Week 1 starting cornerbacks.

Jaylon Jones, the Week 3 AFC Defensive Player of the Week, is the only Week1 starting cornerback that will be playing against the Steelers.

The Colts and Steelers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

