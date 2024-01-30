Two more Colts players named to 2024 Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two members of the Indianapolis Colts will join guard Quenton Nelson at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly are replacing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and center Creed Humphrey, who are playing in the Super Bowl.

This will be the third Pro Bowl appearance for Buckner, who played in all 17 games (16 starts) this season and compiled 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

It’s the fourth Pro Bowl selection for Kelly, who started all 14 games he played for the Horseshoe this season. He helped the Colts offense finish in the top 10 in points per game (23.3 – tied-10th) and rushing yards per game (121.1 – 10th).

Quenton Nelson has made the Pro Bowl Games every year of his career. He is just the 15th player — and fourth offensive lineman — since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to earn a spot in six consecutive Pro Bowls to start a career.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.