INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 25: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball after a catch in the game against Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts will be missing T.Y. Hilton in the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton injured his calf during practice on Wednesday and may be out for three to four weeks.