UIndy’s all-time leading rusher signs NFL contract with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed undrafted free agent running back Toriano Clinton.

Clinton played in 43 games at the University of Indianapolis, finishing his Greyhound career with 593 carries for 4,538 yards and 48 touchdowns.

He wrapped up his UIndy career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, among other stats.

“The record means a lot to me because it shows that my work is paying off,” Clinton said to News 8 Sports’ Angela Moryan in Oct. 2022. “I consider myself a shadow player, so it’s nice to be seen for what I can do and actually have people believe and have faith in me.”

Last year, the Chicago native played in eight games and finished with 1,001 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also had 166 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Clinton was a four-time All-GLVC honoree, two-time All-American and two-time Academic All-American during his career at UIndy.

The team also announced on Tuesday morning that it waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

The Colts have the day off Wednesday before holding another training camp practice Thursday morning at Grand Park in Westfield.