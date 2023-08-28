Search
VIDEO: Panel of Colts experts give their take on Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson, and more

(WISH Photo)
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

Sports Buzz Full Aug. 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Angela Moryan hosted three Indianapolis sports experts on “SportsLocker Sunday,” which airs at 10:20 p.m. every Sunday night on WISH-TV.

Stephen Holder is a Colts beat reporter for ESPN, James Boyd is a Colts beat writer for The Athletic, and Mike Wells teaches journalism at Indiana University and spent several years as a beat reporter covering the Colts and the Pacers for ESPN and IndyStar.

Watch the video above for in-depth conversations on the hottest topics around the Colts and Pacers right now.

___

