VIDEO: Panel of Colts experts give their take on Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson, and more
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s Angela Moryan hosted three Indianapolis sports experts on “SportsLocker Sunday,” which airs at 10:20 p.m. every Sunday night on WISH-TV.
Stephen Holder is a Colts beat reporter for ESPN, James Boyd is a Colts beat writer for The Athletic, and Mike Wells teaches journalism at Indiana University and spent several years as a beat reporter covering the Colts and the Pacers for ESPN and IndyStar.
Watch the video above for in-depth conversations on the hottest topics around the Colts and Pacers right now.
___
For more updates on the Colts and Pacers this fall, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.