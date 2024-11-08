Vikings coach shares message with Colts QB Anthony Richardson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a whirlwind season for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, who is in his second season in the NFL, entered the year as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback.

He was injured though early in the Colts’ game against the Steelers. The oblique injury he sustained forced him to miss the following two games.

He returned to the field on Oct. 20 against the Dolphins. He struggled at times during that matchup and struggled again the following week against the Texans.

After the Texans’ game, head coach Shane Steichen announced he was benching Richardson and would have backup QB Joe Flacco start against the Vikings on Nov. 3.

The offense under Flacco though struggled to get going against Minnesota, ultimately failing to score an offensive touchdown in the Colts’ 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

This week, Richardson was asked how tough of a day Sunday was.

“Definitely tough because you always want to play, always want to get out there,” Richardson said. “You’re always hyped up, got energy. You want to get out there and just ball out, but it comes with it. You’ve just got to be prepared.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared words of encouragement with Richardson on Sunday. A video posted by the NFL on X, formally known as Twitter, captured the moment.

“Hey, do me a favor, and remember something,” O’Connell said. “You’re a bad, dude.”

“Yes, sir,” Richardson responded.

“And you’re going to play a long time, in this league,” O’Connell said.

“For sure,” Richardson said.

“Go to work everyday,” O’Connell said. “Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane (Steichen) does too.”

“Yes, sir,” Richardson said.

“Man, this organization loves you,” O’Connell said. “Go to work.”

Richardson has played in six games this season. He is 59-of-133 for 958 passing yards. Richardson has thrown four touchdowns, while also tossing seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 242 yards this season and scored a rushing touchdown against the Texans back in week one.

Flacco will start at quarterback once again for the Colts this week against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.