Warren Central grad Michael Tutsie recovers fumble for Colts

Indianapolis Colts safety Michael Tutsie (38) celebrates after recovering a fumble during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CINCINNATI (WISH) — Michael Tutsie, a 2017 graduate of Warren Central High School, made his mark in the Colts last preseason game, recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Tutsie said it was an unbelievable experience and moment, and that he will never forget it.

“I was on the backside during the play, just running to the ball and I saw it pop out,” he said. “I was like, ‘see ball, get ball.’ So, just recovered it, made sure i had complete control, and then had to remind myself that it is NFL, you can get up and run if you hadn’t been touched, so I got up as soon as I could. Man, just celebrated with the teammates. It was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

Tutsie was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2023, realizing his dream of playing for an NFL team.

However, he got injured in August last year before the preseason started and missed the remainder of the year. He was waived by the Colts after his injury.

In January this year, the Colts signed Tutsie again. Now, he’s healthy and fighting for a spot on the Colts roster.

“It’s extremely special,” Tutsie said. “I just went through so much from that point when I was injured last year to now, it’s just unbelievable. I can’t give nobody the credit but God. Unbelievable, the journey and the people that have helped me get back to this spot to be as healthy as I can be and be in the right place.”

It makes it even more special that Tutsie gets to play for his hometown team.

“I just remember growing up watching guys like Reggie (Wayne) and Cato (June) and now they’re coaches on the team,” Tutsie said. “I see them every day. It’s like, you really got to just take a moment to just take it all in, every once in awhile just to really realize where you’re at and definitely do not take a single second for granted.”

“I love every moment that I get with the Colts.”

Tutsie is not the only Warren Central grad on the Colts. He shares the secondary with 2018 grad JuJu Brents.

The deadline for the Colts to cut their roster down to 53 is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. There is also the possibility that Tutsie is able to stick around on the Colts practice squad, as well.