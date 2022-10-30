Indianapolis Colts

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for yardage in the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 22 seconds left capped an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and lifted the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory at Indianapolis.

Local prep star Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling the ball away from cornerback Stephon Gilmore one play before Heinicke scored. Washington has won three straight.

Indy managed only one TD in Sam Ehlinger’s first career start. He took over at quarterback this week when coach Frank Reich announced longtime veteran Matt Ryan had been benched. Indy led 16-7 with 11:12 to go but couldn’t close it out.