Indianapolis Colts

Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 06: Deon Jackson #35 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball in the second quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WISH) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3.

The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week.

Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0-for-14 on third down. Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards.

The Colts have lost three straight and have yet to earn a win since benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year player Sam Ehlinger.