Indianapolis Colts

Watch: Colts Postgame Locker Room reaction following win over Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following the Colts 20-17 comeback victory over Kansas City, watch interviews from the WISH-TV Gemko Postgame Show including reaction from Stephon Gilmore, Jelani Woods, Yannick Ngakoue, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and DeForest Buckner.