Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Jets in New York today. The Colts (4-6) are looking to end a three game losing streak.

The Colts have won back-to-back games against the Jets, but the two teams have not played since 2021.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff from MetLife Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Jets at 1 p.m.

