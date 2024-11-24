43°
Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium today. The Colts (5-6) are looking to get back to .500.

The Colts have won five of their last six matchups against the Lions dating back to 2000.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporters Angela Moryan and Andrew Chernoff from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Lions at 1 p.m.

