Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium today.

The Colts have won two of their last three games against the Patriots, but have not won in Foxborough since 2006.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff from Gillette Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m.

