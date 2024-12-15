49°
Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High today.

This is the biggest game of the season to this point for the Colts. They are two games behind the Broncos for the last wild card spot in the AFC, and a win would significantly increase their chances of making the playoffs.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports reporter Andrew Chernoff, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun from Empower Field at Mile High.

The Colts kick off against the Broncos at 4:25 p.m.

