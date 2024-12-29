Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium today.

The Colts need to win their last two games to have a chance at making the playoffs. They also need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs in Week 18 and have either the Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 18 or the Dolphins win their last two games to make the playoffs.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan from MetLife Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Giants at 1 p.m.