Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium today.

The Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Giants.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporters Andrew Chernoff and Angela Moryan from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have lost their last three games against the Jaguars.

The Colts kick off against the Jaguars at 1 p.m.

