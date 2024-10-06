Search
Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts look to get their third win in a row when they face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Colts have lost nine straight games against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Jim Sorgi, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, and live hits with News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff from EverBank Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Jaguars at 1 p.m.

