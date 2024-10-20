Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

Search
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts look to get their second win in a row as they take on the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have won three of the last four meetings against the Dolphins.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, and live hits with News 8 sports reporters Angela Moryan and Andrew Chernoff from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Dolphins at 1 p.m.

