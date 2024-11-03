Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Colts lost to the Texans last week 23-20.

Joe Flacco will be starting for the Colts on Sunday. He will be the Colts starting quarterback moving forward.

The Colts kick off against the Vikings at 8:20 p.m.