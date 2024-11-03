Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Colts lost to the Texans last week 23-20.

Joe Flacco will be starting for the Colts on Sunday. He will be the Colts starting quarterback moving forward.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, and live hits with News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff from outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Vikings at 8:20 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Eleven hosting first home...
Indy Eleven /
Chicago Sky hire Tyler Marsh...
Sports /
Almirola’s win at Martinsville secures...
Motorsports /
Another Pacers big man out...
Sports /
Indiana beats Michigan State, goes...
College Football /
2 Indiana State players each...
College Football /
Butler QB Nick Howard scores...
College Football /
Northwestern takes OT win over...
College Football /