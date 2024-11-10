Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Bills in Indianapolis today. The Colts (4-5) are looking to end a two game losing streak.

The last time the Colts and Bills played was in 2021. Jonathan Taylor had five touchdowns in a 41-15 Colts win.

WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.

Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits with News 8 sports reporters Angela Moryan and Andrew Chernoff from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts kick off against the Bills at 1 p.m.