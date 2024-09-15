Watch Countdown To Kickoff at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin for a Week 2 matchup against the Packers.
WISH-TV has everything covered in the one hour pregame show, Countdown To Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m.
Tune in live on WISH-TV with sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, and live hits from Lambeau Field.
The Colts kick off against the Packers at 1 p.m.
Download the All Indiana Sports App!
Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.