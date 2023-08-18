‘We’re hungry’: Colts finish joint practice with Bears ahead of 2nd preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts practice Aug. 17, 2023, with the Chicago Bears during the final day of Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up training camp Thursday night at Grand Park Sports Campus in one final joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

Colts fans had the chance to see Bears quarterback Justin Fields play. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says Fields — along with most of the starters — will not be playing in Saturday’s preseason game.

It’s still unclear whether quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of the Colts starters will see any game action this weekend against the Bears. Colts Head coach Shane Steichen did not talk to media after Thursday’s practice.

Regardless, those starters got plenty of reps against the Bears these last two days.

Receiver Alec Pierce says the chemistry is coming along with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. It was an up and down day for the Colts offense, but that’s all a part of the growth process.

“There’s good and bad with it, and I think that shows where we’re at,” Pierce said. “I think we have a lot of room to grow, but we showed some flashes. We just have to continue on getting more and more consistent and kind of like raise the floor of our play so that out bad plays aren’t as bad and we make less mistakes, that’s how you maintain drives and just consistently have good plays.”

As far as the defense goes, the Colts had another strong day of practice. Defensive end Kwity Paye is feeling more energized after slimming down 10 pounds during the offseason. Paye can feel the Colts defense amplified in its second year in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley system.

“We’re hungry,” Paye said. “We’re just excited to get back out there and work. We didn’t end the season how we wanted to last year, but we got some guys on this defense that are just ready to get back out there and play.”

The Colts will host the Bears for the only preseason game in Lucas Oil Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Horseshoe is looking for its first win in the preseason after losing last Saturday to the Bills in Buffalo, 23-19.

The last of three preseason games, vs. the Eagles, will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in Philadelphia.

The Colts regular season starts Sept. 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Game time will be 1 p.m.