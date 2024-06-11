Westfield to host Colts Training Camp Announcement Party

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Once again, the city of Westfield is gearing up to host Indianapolis Colts Training Camp.

The dates for this year’s training camp have not been announced yet, but they will be revealed soon.

Westfield and the Colts will hold a Training Camp Announcement Party on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. EDT. The event will take place at Grand Junction Plaza.

The following will all be in attendance at the announcement party:

Colts team officials

Colts team mascot “Blue”

Colts cheerleaders

Westfield representatives

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis

Colts fans will also be in attendance at the event. There will be live music with The 1985 Band on the main stage.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Colts on making the schedule release a more community focused event,” Mayor Willis said in a press release. “This is exactly what the vision was for Grand Junction Plaza – to be a gathering space for our community.”

The party will also feature food trucks, drink specials, photo opportunities and Colts giveaways.

Parking for the public will be available in the lot at the southwest corner of Poplar and Park Streets. A free courtesy shuttle will also be available for pick-up at Westfield Intermediate School.

The Colts are getting ready for their second season under head coach Shane Steichen.

Last year, Indianapolis finished the year with a 9-8 overall record, good enough for third place in the AFC South standings.

The Colts wrapped up mandatory minicamp this past week at the team’s complex, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Their preseason opener is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will kick off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans.