What Chuck Pagano is most looking forward to for the Colts next season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last weekend, the Colts season ended heartbreakingly with a 23-19 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Houston clinched the AFC South while the Colts missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

On Sunday, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joined “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, and talked about what he is most looking forward to in Indianapolis next year.

Like most Colts fans, Pagano can’t wait to see quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor run head coach Shane Steichen’s offense together.

“Just think about the success that JT had (on Saturday),” Pagano said. “That was with a quarterback that defenses know is not going to run the football… The future looks really, really bright with AR back there along with JT and (Michael) Pittman Jr.”

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, played in just four of the first five games this season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in October.

The dynamic quarterback played just one snap with Taylor, who missed the first month of the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Pittman Jr., whom Pagano referenced, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after enjoying a career year. The former second-round pick had 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Pagano, the Colts coach from 2012-2017, talks in-depth about the Colts season-ending loss to the Texans. In a conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Pagano also gives his take on how the franchise should be feeling heading into the offseason.

Watch the full segment of “Chuck Checks IN” below.

CHUCK CHECKS IN

Chuck Checks IN Full Jan. 7, 2024

