What Colts players think about their coach, locker room, training facilities
(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players like the locker room and their head coach, but note the training room is understaffed and the weight room lacks necessary equipment.
That’s the results from a survey from the National Football League Players Association.
Here’s a breakdown of key categories with their grades and their rank among the 32 teams:
- Treatment of facilities: D grade, ranked 23rd of 32.
- Food/cafeteria: C, 22nd.
- Nutritionist/dietician: B-, 18th.
- Locker room: B, 11th.
- Training room: B-, 16th.
- Training staff: B-, 23rd.
- Weight room: C, 26th.
- Strength coaches: C, 29th.
- Team travel: D, 26th.
- Head coach: A-, 18th.
- Ownership: C, 26th.
The report from the Colts players says, “Increasing the number of quality trainers/physical therapists, adding a sauna and providing daycare for the players’ families on gameday are examples of areas the players called out which should not be difficult to implement quickly if the team is looking to provide players with an improved workplace experience.”
Some other items about the Colts from the report:
- They are one of seven teams that do not provide child care support for players on gameday.
- 85% of players felt like they get an individualized nutrition and diet plan.
- 97% of players felt like the locker room is big enough.
- 96% of players felt they have enough hot tub space and cold tub space.
- Some players also want the team to add a sauna, which most teams offer across the NFL.
- The players felt that the training staff moderately contributes to their success.
- The players felt like they do not have the right variety and enough equipment for all players to prepare their bodies.
- The players’ biggest complaint about strength coaches was that they do not feel like they are getting up-to-date, personalized training programs.
- The players complain of a cramped plane, where the staff gets priority to sit in the larger seats while the players squeeze into the smaller seats.
- 94% of players felt Head Coach Shane Steichen is efficient with their time.
- Club owner Jim Irsay received a rating of 7.4 out of 10 from Colts players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities.