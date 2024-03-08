What Colts players think about their coach, locker room, training facilities

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players like the locker room and their head coach, but note the training room is understaffed and the weight room lacks necessary equipment.

That’s the results from a survey from the National Football League Players Association.

Here’s a breakdown of key categories with their grades and their rank among the 32 teams:

Treatment of facilities: D grade, ranked 23rd of 32.

D grade, ranked 23rd of 32. Food/cafeteria: C, 22nd.

C, 22nd. Nutritionist/dietician: B-, 18th.

B-, 18th. Locker room: B, 11th.

B, 11th. Training room: B-, 16th.

B-, 16th. Training staff: B-, 23rd.

B-, 23rd. Weight room: C, 26th.

C, 26th. Strength coaches: C, 29th.

C, 29th. Team travel: D, 26th.

D, 26th. Head coach: A-, 18th.

A-, 18th. Ownership: C, 26th.

The report from the Colts players says, “Increasing the number of quality trainers/physical therapists, adding a sauna and providing daycare for the players’ families on gameday are examples of areas the players called out which should not be difficult to implement quickly if the team is looking to provide players with an improved workplace experience.”

Some other items about the Colts from the report: