Why C.J. Stroud is “super excited” to watch Anthony Richardson in the years ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s no secret that the AFC South has a lot of young, talented quarterbacks.

Just look at the rosters.

The Texans have C.J. Stroud, who led the team to the playoffs this season, his first year in the NFL. He was also named the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Colts have Anthony Richardson, although his rookie season was cut short due to a shoulder injury he suffered in October.

The Jaguars are led by Trevor Lawrence, who just wrapped up his third season in the NFL.

And finally, the Titans have Will Levis, who saw action in nine games during his rookie season last year.

It’s also fair to say that this young group of quarterbacks has a lot of respect for one another.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff caught up with Stroud during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, before Stroud took part in the NBA Celebrity Game.

Chernoff asked the Texans signal-caller about what it will be like to battle with Richardson in the years ahead.

“AR, he’s nice man,” Stroud said. “Excited to see him get back, and hopefully he stops taking all those hits. I’ve been telling him, ‘The way that they’re (defensive players) hitting, you got to get down.’”

One can tell just how much respect he has for his AFC South counterpart.

“He’s a great player,” Stroud said. “Super excited to see his career.”

Stroud went head-to-head with Richardson only once this past season, when the Colts played the Texans in Houston, Texas, in September. The Colts won the game 31-20, although Richardson suffered a concussion and ultimately had to leave the game before halftime.

In the two teams’ second meeting of the season in Indianapolis this past January, Gardner Minshew was starting at quarterback from the Colts. The Texans would win that game 23-19 to punch their tickets to the postseason.

“It gets loud in here (Lucas Oil Stadium),” Stroud said. “And I have a lot of respect for the Colts and Shane Steichen and the Colts organization, and Indianapolis.”