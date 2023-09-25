Why Indianapolis native JuJu Brents knew he was ‘going to be ready’ for first-career NFL regular season game

BALTIMORE (WISH) — It’s always a big deal when dreams come true.

Sunday was one of those instances for Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents. He saw action in his first-career NFL regular season game when the Colts faced the Ravens in Baltimore.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Brents told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff. “Honestly, it was just a blessing to be out there.”

Brents, a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, was inactive for the first two games of the regular season. On Sunday, he wasn’t just active on the roster, he also got to start.

“I just keep the same mentality every week,” Brents said. “When I wasn’t playing, still just preparing like I am going to be starting and playing. Whenever they gave me that green light, no matter when it was, I knew I was going to be ready.”

Brents, a Warren Central High School graduate, made the most of his opportunity. He forced and recovered a fumble on the same play in the first quarter.

“Just when the opportunity comes, to make sure I take full advantage of it,” Brents said. “That’s just routine things we practice every, single day. Breaking at that ball, being aggressive, just making a play on it.”

Brents finished the game with 4 total tackles. It was a solid debut for the Colts rookie.

Brents told News 8’s Andrew Chernoff that it was when the National Anthem was playing before Sunday’s game that it truly hit him: He was about to play for his hometown team in an NFL regular-season game.

Brents joked was trying “to hold the tears back” at that point.

“It’s been great to do it for my city for sure,” Brents said.

The Colts ended up beating the Ravens 22-19 in overtime Sunday.