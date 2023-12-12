Why Saturday’s Steelers game is so important, according to Colts players

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Indianapolis is tied with five other teams at 7-6, vying for the last two wildcard spots.

Throughout the last month, Head Coach Shane Steichen has stressed that the team needs to focus on the next game, rather than dwelling on the playoff picture.

“We know what is at stake for us and we have to go and execute,” Steichen said. “The guys are excited to see a great opportunity for us at home against an AFC opponent. … The details and the fundamentals are going to be big this week.”

The guys are certainly excited for the opportunity to play a 7-6 Steelers team that sits in that six-way tie for the AFC wildcard.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew echoed Steichen’s sentiments about the importance of executing against Pittsburgh.

“Our process doesn’t change, but I think you have to double down on your process,” Minshew said. “The things that had us winning four in a row – the attention to detail, how we practice, how we walk-thru, I think all that stuff has to come back in a big way this week.”

The Colts’ star linebacker Zaire Franklin currently leads the NFL in total tackles this season, and he loves the challenge ahead of the team on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s one that you look forward to all season, all offseason,” Franklin said. “Back at home in Lucas Oil (Stadium) against a great opponent, a great coach. I know they’ll be disciplined. I know they’ll be physical. Type of battle that you’re always looking forward to so I’m thankful for the challenge.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that you can’t help but look at the playoff standings this late in the season.

“There’s a sense of urgency with every game from here on out,” Pittman said. “Last game, we just didn’t get it done. We were fortunate that everybody except Tennessee lost in the AFC South. We’re kind of in the same spot, but we did miss an opportunity to gain ground.”

Both the players and the coaches know the stakes for this weekend’s game against Pittsburgh. Kickoff against the Steelers is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

