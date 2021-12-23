Indianapolis Colts

WISH-TV’s sports director lands cameo in HBO docuseries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s sports director says appearing on a national docuseries was “a great moment” for him and his team.

When Anthony Calhoun recorded his weekly exclusive “Wentzday with AC” with Colts QB Carson Wentz on Dec. 15, a camera crew from HBO was on hand. They were putting together an episode of the long-running documentary series “Hard Knocks” on the Dec. 18 game against the New England Patriots.

HBO’s crews are following the Colts throughout the season, shooting and releasing new episodes of Hard Knocks as the season unfolds. It’s the first time anyone has released a documentary series about an NFL team in real time as the season has progressed.

Calhoun and Wentz appeared together in a brief clip toward the beginning of the episode, along with WISH-TV sports producer Ross Bolin running the station’s camera.

“I got to be honest with you, it was a pretty cool moment to see your face up there interviewing the Colts quarterback and also seeing our quarterback, Ross Bolin, there as well because Colts fans, they watch this show,” Calhoun said, noting HBO’s nationwide reach.

In the clip, which corresponds with the early part of the Dec. 15 edition of “Wentzday with AC,” Wentz tells Calhoun about his excitement about playing the Patriots in primetime.

Calhoun said it’s common to see film crews following NFL teams around during a season, but it’s unusual for them to show interactions with local media outside of news conference settings. He said he appreciates the shoutout and added it’s a recognition of the quality of the WISH-TV sports team’s work.

The episode premiered on Wednesday and will re-air on HBO and its subchannels over the next week.