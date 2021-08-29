Indianapolis Colts

WR T.Y. Hilton’s neck injury ‘not season-ending,’ Reich says

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a first down pass against Chandon Sullivan #39 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury, and Coach Frank Reich said Sunday, “We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”

Scans revealed a disc issue, Reich said, and there’s no timetable on how many games Hilton will miss.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal said Sunday about Hilton’s injury, “We all have to pick up the pieces to fill that role.”

“You never want to see a top guy go down. … He’s still the leader of group. He’ll be around to help.”

The coach also said Sunday that quarterback Carson Wentz will participate in team period this week, News 8’s Olivia Ray reports. Also, Quenton Nelson should be out of COVID-19 protocol on Monday and back on the practice field to take team portion reps this week.

Earlier Sunday, WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer and The Athletic’s Stephen Holder said Hilton will be out for several weeks.

Keefer and Holder said the injury is not expected to end Hilton’s season. The four-time Pro Bowler did not feature in any of the team’s three preseason games.

The Colts begin the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

