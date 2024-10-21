Young players come up big in front of Colts icons: Heather Lloyd breaks down Sunday’s win

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the Indianapolis Colts celebrated an icon of the past, the team’s future looked bright, too.

Longtime tight end and fan favorite Dallas Clark entered the team’s Ring of Honor, and several of his Super Bowl teammates were there to cheer him on.

Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Jeff Saturday, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, former GM Bill Polian, and others appeared on the field as part of Clark’s halftime ceremony.

Then they all watched their old team stage a comeback against the Dolphins, to go above .500 on the season for the first time.

Daybreak Colts contributor Heather Lloyd says that while the team’s iconic alums certainly did not see a perfect game, sometimes a win is enough.

“We’re going to celebrate whatever the Colts give us this year, right?” she said to start her weekly Monday appearance on WISH-TV. “This wasn’t a pretty win. It wasn’t an inspiring win. But it was a win. And against a struggling team on its third quarterback, it was a win they very much needed.”

Heather Lloyd’s key takeaways from the 16-10 victory:

Richardson’s Return

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson played for the first time since he left the Steelers game with an injury three games ago.

“He gave a little kick to the Colts running game,” Lloyd explained, while withholding much enthusiasm for the passing game. “Richardson had an underwhelming performance throwing. He went 10 of 24 for 129 yards and no touchdowns – but also no interceptions! He also had 14 carries for 56 yards, and helped open up the running game for Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, who had 87 yards combined.”

Lloyd was also pleased to see Richardson’s the first regular season connection with one of the team’s new additions, AD Mitchell.

Matt on the Mark

Lloyd was happy to, at last, applaud the kicking game: “Aren’t we all relieved? After a tumultuous start to the season, Gay was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder. I’m not going to lie, I closed my eyes on every one of them, but especially the long one!

“That was a confidence-building performance by the struggling kicker who’s battled injuries and plain old misses this season. So (I’m) happy to see him getting his leg back. But it’s going to take a few more games like that to help me relax when he steps up to the ball.”

Intimidating Audience

Dallas Clark’s Ring of Honor induction likely added urgency to the team’s task. Lloyd says the pressure to play in front of icons like Manning, Harrison, Wayne, Mathis, and Freeney had to be intense.

“I was thinking about that the whole game: Here Peyton is back in the ‘House He Built’, (but) the roof doesn’t work, the Colts’ passing game is dismal, the defense is questionable, and at one point the team is getting booed by its own crowd. It really is a stark contrast to the glory days of the mid-2000s,” Lloyd said.

A Divine Division

Lloyd points out that at least one thing has NOT changed since the Super Bowl seasons: The division is ripe for the picking.

“With a win in Houston next week, the Colts could be tied with the Texans in first place in the AFC South,” she said. “It’s a lot to ask of this team, especially against one of the better teams in the NFL, but at least they have a chance!”