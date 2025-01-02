Zaire Franklin addresses trending clip from his podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions beat the Colts 24-6. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts linebacker and captain Zaire Franklin was trending in a bad way earlier this week.

A clip from October on his podcast “The Trenches with Zaire Franklin” was circulating, in which Franklin was asked about a team he would like to play more often.

“I want to play a team I knew we gonna spank, like the Giants,” Franklin said.

“I want to play a team that ain’t good with a big market,” Franklin added.

The Colts lost to the Giants, 45-33, on Sunday, a loss that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

Franklin was asked about the comment he made on his podcast on Wednesday.

“Obviously, something I shouldn’t have said,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a rule on the pod that we don’t really try to speak on teams that we’re going to play in the future. Poor choice by me. Bad joke in hindsight. I’ve just got to be better with my words moving forward.”

Franklin was also asked if he was planning on continuing with the podcast. He said he was going to reevaluate a lot of things in the offseason, and his involvement with the podcast is going to be a part of that evalution.

He did say that hosting the podcast has been a great opportunity for him to connect to Colts fans and talk about things that aren’t always related to football. He added that it has also been an opportunity for him to learn about the culture of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana.

“Obviously, there’s been some low moments, but I think overall, I would say it’s been a learning experience,” Franklin said. “I guess that was just really more so the purpose behind it, was just really just try to connect with the fans.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he has a lot of respect for Franklin, but Franklin knows that he can’t make some of those comments.

“Obviously, you’ve got to be smart with your words, with that comment right there,” Steichen said. “Yeah, you get that addressed obviously moving forward so it doesn’t happen again.”

The Colts will wrap up the season on Sunday against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

