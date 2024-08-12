Zaire Franklin, Anthony Richardson help coach girls flag football

Anthony Richardson and Zaire Franklin take a picture with the South Bend Riley and Crispus Attucks after their game. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Zaire Franklin paced around on the side of the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. He shouted to the players on the field, cheering them on and offering advice.

But, it wasn’t to his Colts teammates, like usual. It was to the South Bend Riley girls flag football team.

After the Colts preseason game against the Broncos was over, the South Bend Riley and Crispus Attucks girls flag football teams played on the field that the Colts were playing on just minutes before.

Franklin was really into the game, yelling and dancing and cheering with his team.

After the game, Franklin danced with the South Bend Riley team to celebrate.

“As long as I beat Anthony (Richardson), that’s all that really matters,” Franklin said. “So now I got bragging rights over Anthony again.”

“It was just good to see the girls out there, the young ladies out there, having fun playing the game that we love.”

Richardson helped coach the Crispus Attucks team. He wasn’t as vocal and animated as Franklin, but he was still coaching from his side of the field.

It is also all about the fun for the players involved, getting to play in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“They had a good time,” Franklin said. “I know what it’s like to be a young kid being able to play in your home team’s NFL stadium. Just a special experience.”

Giving back to the game of football is important to Franklin as well.

“It’s special,” Franklin said. “The game has done so much for me, so just any chance I can give back to the game means a lot. So, just thankful for this opportunity, thankful for the girls that are interested and love the game.”

The Colts lost their first preseason game to the Broncos, 34-30.

The Colts have two joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday and Thursday this week at Grand Park before their preseason game against them on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.