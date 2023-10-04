Indianapolis Indians announce schedule for 2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About a week after the end of their most recent season, the Indianapolis Indians released their schedule for next season.

The Triple-A affiliate for the Pittsburgh Pirates will kick off their 2024 campaign on the road against the Louisville Bats, a Cincinnati Reds affiliate. A three-game series will take place at Louisville Slugger Field starting on March 29, 2024.

Then on April 2, 2024, the Indians will host the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate for a six-game series at Victory Field.

In total, the baseball club will play 150 games, 124 against teams in the International League West Division. Victory Field will see 75 of the Indian’s home games in 2024.

The franchise’s 122nd regular season will end against the St. Paul Twins, the top minor league team of the Minnesota Twins. That series is slated to start Sept. 17, 2024, at CHS Field in Minnesota.

Indianapolis’ longest scheduled homestand is a 12-game stretch, which features the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Columbus Clippers in late May and early June.

Friday home games are planned to start at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday Home games will start at 1:25 p.m.

Indy is fresh off a season that saw the 2021 #1 overall draft pick Henry Davis suit up for the team before being called up to the big leagues. The Indians finished the 2023 season with a 70-78 record.