Indianapolis Indians catcher Endy Rodriguez to play in MLB Futures Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Major League Baseball’s biggest up-and-coming stars will come together for the Futures Game during All-Star Week in Seattle, which starts Friday.

Among them will be Indianapolis Indians catcher Endy Rodriguez.

The Dominican Republic native is one of the Pirates top prospect, batting .254 with 33 RBI this season.

“I don’t know, just working hard every day,” Rodriguez said. “Just trying to get better for the next day, and prepare every day. Just throwing’s my talent, not more than that.”

Indians manager Miguel Perez said of Rodriguez, “He shows up every day, and he drags me to my office to watch videos to do stuff to get better for that night. He wants to know what he can improve.”

Improving his game and the team’s mood.

“You just have to stand next to Endy to have a better energy, better vibe,” Perez said. “That’s what he provides every time.”

All those extra hours of hard work paid off. Rodriguez is one of just two prospects for the Pittsburgh Pirates playing in the Futures Game on Saturday. He’s ready to bring that vibrant personality to the National League dugout.

“I don’t know how to explain my reaction,” said Rodriguez, remembering the moment he was invited to the Futures game. “I’ve been waiting for that. It surprised me. They’re going to get the best of me while I’m there.”

Perez said, “The name itself is the future. That’s the way to describe Endy. He’s the future. He’s the future of this organization, and he has a chance to be special in this game, and he will.”

What Rodriguez wants from this Futures Game appearance is simple.

“I’m going to hit a homer. That’s a swing. That’s a goal,” Rodriguez said. “I’m going to hit a homer.”

Homering all the way to the big leagues.