Indianapolis Indians great Rocky Colavito passes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Indians player Rocco Domenico “Rocky” Colavito Jr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 91.

The Indians released the following statement:

“We remember and honor Rocky Colavito and his contributions to the Indianapolis Indians and our history,” said Indianapolis Indians General Manager Matt Guay. “His single-season home run record is one that may never be broken. We extend our condolences to the Colavito family and his loved ones.”

Colavito holds the Indianapolis Indians single-season homerun record with 33 in 1954. Colavito also became the first of nine players in franchise history to hit three home runs in a single game.

Colavito would go on to have a 14-year MLB career with Cleveland, Kansas City, and Detroit.

Today, Colavito is recognized on the Elements Financial Suite Level at Victory Field as one of 21 former Indianapolis players with a dedicated suite in his honor.