Indianapolis Indians great Rocky Colavito passes away

Rocky Colavito. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Indians)
by: Phil Sanchez
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Indians player Rocco Domenico “Rocky” Colavito Jr. passed away Tuesday at the age of 91. 

The Indians released the following statement

“We remember and honor Rocky Colavito and his contributions to the Indianapolis Indians and our history,” said Indianapolis Indians General Manager Matt Guay. “His single-season home run record is one that may never be broken. We extend our condolences to the Colavito family and his loved ones.”

Colavito holds the Indianapolis Indians single-season homerun record with 33 in 1954. Colavito also became the first of nine players in franchise history to hit three home runs in a single game. 

Colavito would go on to have a 14-year MLB career with Cleveland, Kansas City, and Detroit. 

Today, Colavito is recognized on the Elements Financial Suite Level at Victory Field as one of 21 former Indianapolis players with a dedicated suite in his honor.

