Indianapolis Indians honor longtime broadcaster ahead of Thursday’s game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Voice of the Indianapolis Indians has been a staple in the Indy community for decades.

In fact, this season is broadcaster Howard Kellman’s 48th year with the team. It’s also the 50th anniversary of his first season (1974) as the Voice of the Indians.

On Thursday, ahead of the team’s contest against the Louisville Bats, Kellman was honored by the organization. It named the broadcast booths at Victory Field after Kellman. From now on, they will be called “The Howard Kellman Broadcast Booths.”

The Indians shared some photos from the ceremony on their X, formally known as Twitter, account.

Howard then responded to the post by thanking the Indians.

News 8 Sports ran a story on Kellman as he called his 6,000th game for the team back in 2017.

“There have been some great, great moments,” Kellman said at the time. “Some championship calls, some no hitters. The biggest thrill is doing the job on a daily basis and I still feel that way after 42 years.”

Thursday’s game is Kellman’s 6,850th broadcast for the Indians.